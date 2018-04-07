A murder accused discussed eating her celebrity ex-boyfriend "raw" as she interrogated her French nanny for hours, a court heard.

Boyzone founding member's ex in 'threat to eat him raw', court hears

Sabrina Kouider (35) was obsessed that Sophie Lionnet was in league with her former partner Mark Walton (42), a founding member of Boyzone, jurors were told.

Fashion designer Kouider and Ouissem Medouni (40) are accused of torturing the 21-year-old au pair into making a "confession" before killing her and burning the body in the garden of their home in Wimbledon, London. Hours of recorded interrogations the defendants made in the days before Ms Lionnet's death in September last year have been played at the Old Bailey court in London. In them, Ms Kouider is apparently heard shouting at Ms Lionnet and repeatedly demanding to know the location of a house where she claimed Mr Walton had taken her.

Ms Kouider also appears to tell Ms Lionnet she would spend 40 years in jail unless she disclosed the whereabouts of Mr Walton's house. "You should be in custody. I'm trying to help you after all, and I want you to help me too," is heard on the tape.

"I help you. You must help me stop a f****** paedophile, so you tell me where is the house. "Where is the house? Look at me, Sophie. You have done enough damage already.

"If you had told me, I would have protected you and would have eaten him raw in front of you." In one recording made just before midnight on September 11 last year, Mr Medouni is apparently heard comparing Ms Lionnet with a French person who gave up Jews to the Nazi Germans.

Ms Kouider allegedly then accuses Ms Lionnet of having a "dream he will make her a star" as she quizzed her about an alleged indecent assault in a public toilet.

"He did it to you, and you enjoyed it," she appears to say.

Ms Lionnet is heard whispering that he gave her a "massage". Ms Kouider allegedly then says: "Like what he did to me, hun. You could have said, 'Leave me alone'." She is then apparently heard continuing to rant about how Mr Walton promised to make Ms Lionnet a "star", claiming Mr Walton had led Ms Lionnet to believe that she would come to move in the same circles as Hollywood stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Tom Cruise.

"He sold you a dream and you believed it," the jury heard. Ms Lionnet's voice was rarely heard, and her replies to the relentless questioning were barely audible.

Jurors were told that none of the allegations against Los Angeles-based Mr Walton are true. Ms Kouider and Mr Medouni have admitted perverting the course of justice but both deny Ms Lionnet's murder.

