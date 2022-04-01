Boyfriend admits murdering mother-of-two Jennie Poole in Finglas last year

The boyfriend of mother-of-two Jennie Poole has admitted to murdering her in her Dublin home at the Central Criminal Court this afternoon.

Ms Poole (24) was stabbed to death at her first floor apartment in Melville Drive, Finglas, north Dublin, at around 2pm on April 17 last year.

Neighbours raised the alarm and emergency services attended the scene before she was rushed to Connolly Hospital and died a short time later.

Today at the Central Criminal Court, her boyfriend at the time, Gavin Murphy, with address at Coultry Drive, Ballymun, Dublin 9, pleaded guilty to her murder contrary to Common Law.

Dressed all in black, Murphy stood and spoke only to answer "guilty" when the registrar read out the single charge.

Mr Justice Paul McDermott adjourned the matter for sentencing to April 29, next, to allow time for the preparation of victim impact statements.

A trial date of November 7, 2022, was vacated.

Ms Poole, originally from Ballygall area of Finglas, was a healthcare worker at Beneavin Lodge Care Home, and played camogie with local club Erin’s Isle.