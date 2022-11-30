| 9.1°C Dublin

Boy with autism sues doctors over epilepsy drug Epilim taken by his mother during pregnancy

Tim Healy

A teenager with developmental delay and autism is suing a GP and a neurologist, alleging they failed to properly inform his mother about the risks of taking certain epilepsy drugs while pregnant.

Alex Fahey (16), who is suing through his mother Helen Maher Fahey, from Rathvilly, Co Carlow, was diagnosed with foetal valproate syndrome disorder, which is associated with the drug sodium valproate during pregnancy.

