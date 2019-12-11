A boy who was injured when he was knocked down while crossing the road after the St Patrick’s Day parade in Cobh, Co Cork has settled his High Court action for more than €53,000.

Boy who was knocked down after St Patrick’s Day parade settles case for €53k

Daniel Foley was just a few days short of his seventh birthday when he was thrown on to the car bonnet and rolled off, landing heavily on the ground. The boy had watched the town parade on March 17, 2017 and was walking away when the accident happened.

He suffered fractures to his hip, ribs and lower jaw as well as lacerations and had to spend four days in hospital.

The settlement is against the Motor Insurers Bureau of Ireland (MIBI) as the court heard there was no insurance in place and it has not been possible to trace the car owner or driver.

Daniel Foley, (now 9) of The Orchard, Rushbrooke Links, Cobh, through his father Pat Foley sued a Romanian national, who was the owner of the car and the driver a Spanish national along with the MIBI.

It was claimed there was a failure to pay any or any adequate and proper attention to the fact that it was St Patrick’s Day and that there were festivities ongoing in the town of Cobh.

There was, it was further claimed, a failure to appreciate the road and traffic conditions pertaining and to drive accordingly.

The boy suffered severe shock and loss of consciousness. He was taken by ambulance to hospital where he remained for four days. He was unable to eat anything that was not in liquid form for two weeks.

The court heard he has made a good recovery.

Mr Justice Kevin Cross approved the settlement of €53,748.

