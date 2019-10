An eight-year-old boy who as a baby attended a creche mentioned in an RTE exposé on the treatment of pre-school children has settled his High Court action for €30,000.

Boy who was allegedly strapped into chair for hours at creche featured in RTE expose awarded €30,000 damages

Lucas Doyle was under two years of age when it is claimed footage of the 'A Breach of Trust' documentary showed him being allegedly strapped into a chair for two hours at the Giraffe creche, Belarmine, Stepaside, Co Dublin.

On Monday, Mr Justice Garret Simons approved a settlement of €30,000 in the boy's case.

Lucas Doyle, through his mother Aisling Emmet, sued Giraffe Childcare Unlimited Company and its managing director Simon Dowling.

The boy attended the creche in Belarmine between August 2012 and May 2013, starting when he was 11-and-a-half months' old until he was a year and eight months old.

In 2013, the Belarmine Giraffe creche was one of three premises selected by the RTE Primetime Investigates programme to be the subject of an undercover investigation in to the standard of care provided by pre school services within the State.

It is claimed that 10 days before the RTE documentary was aired the producer and cameraman of the programme came to the boy's home with footage due to be broadcast. The footage from the Belarmine creche, it is claimed, showed Lucas in a room where children were allegedly being shouted at.

It is claimed the footage showed that Lucas - of The Elm, Parkview, Stepaside, Dublin - was allegedly restrained in a chair for two hours on one day.

The boy's parents were advised by Giraffe Childcare that new safeguards had been put in place, but his mother sourced alternative childcare for the boy.

The boy was later reported to have recovered well from any unsettling experience he may have allegedly had.

Mr Justice Simons approved the settlement.

Online Editors