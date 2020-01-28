Boy who fractured his elbow in fall at play centre offered €15,000 settlement, court told

An eight-year-old schoolboy, who fractured his right elbow in a fall from the top of a play centre, had been offered a €15,000 settlement, a court was told today.

An eight-year-old schoolboy, who fractured his right elbow in a fall from the top of a play centre, had been offered a €15,000 settlement, a court was told today.

Judge Gerard Griffen heard in the Circuit Civil Court that Kevin Dequina, of Crestfield Park, Whitehall, Dublin, had fallen from a climbing rope at the Fun Galaxy Centre, in Swords, Co Dublin, while playing there in August 2014.

His mother, June Dequina, in an affidavit opened to the court, said Kevin, who is now aged 13, had made his way to the upper level of the play centre where he had been required to climb with the use of a rope while traversing the uppermost area.

She said he had fallen forward off the structure and had landed down in the second level, breaking his right elbow.

Kevin who, through his mother sued Fun Galaxy Ashbourne Limited, had been taken to Temple Street Children’s Hospital where the fracture had shown up on x-rays. An above elbow cast had been applied which he had to wear for six weeks.

Judge Griffen, who heard that the boy had since fully recovered from his injury, said the settlement was a very good offer and approved payment of it into court on his behalf.

Fun Galaxy was stated to have a registered office at Columbia House, Airside Retail Park, Swords. The settlement included the boy’s legal costs.

