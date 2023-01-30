| 7.8°C Dublin

Boy who claimed he tripped on footpath and banged his head on utility box gets €32k injury settlement

The Personal Injuries Assessment Board (PIAB) assessed the boy’s claim at €70,000 but South Dublin Co Council refused to accept it and the case went to court

Tim Healy

A boy who allegedly tripped on a footpath and then banged his head on a utility box has settled a High Court action for €32,500.

Ryan McCarthy was just three when the accident allegedly occurred on March 4, 2013, at or near the Social Welfare Offices in Clondalkin, Dublin.

