Boy settles High Court nervous shock action for €20,000 after he attended scene of overturned bus his sisters were travelling on

Tim Healy

A boy who attended the scene of a traffic accident where the school bus his sisters were travelling on had overturned into a ditch has settled a High Court nervous shock action for €20,000.

Joe Gavin was 11 when he witnessed the aftermath of the incident at Caherconlish, LImerick, on February 7, 2018, where more than 30 students and two adults were taken to hospital with injuries.

