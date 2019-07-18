Boy knocked down by noiseless electric car settles High Court case for €55,000

A boy who was knocked down by an electric car which shot out of a parking spot in a car park has settled his High Court action for €55,000.

Sean Leahy was five and a half years old when the accident happened almost three years ago knocking him to the ground and fracturing his lower leg.

The boy had to be taken to hospital and missed three weeks of school as a result of the accident, his counsel Sean O Huallachain SC told the court.

Liability was not at issue in the case, counsel said.

Sean, now aged eight of St Sampsons Square, Balgriffin, Dublin, through his father John Leahy sued the owner of the car Fiona Bonke whose address was given as care of AXA Insurance DAC, Wolfe Tone Street, Dublin.

It was claimed that as the boy, along with his mother and siblings crossed the car park at Baldoyle Industrial Estate,Dublin on October 13,2016, the car suddenly and without warning engaged and drove across the car park and collided with the child.

The vehicle, it was claimed, shot out from the parking spot and there was no warning as the car was electric and therefore did not make a noise.

Counsel said the boy was in plaster after the accident and also needed physiotherapy. He wore an orthopaedic boot until January 2017 and immediately after the accident had to use a wheelchair as he was not able to use crutches.

The boy's sleep was also affected for a time.

Mr Justice Kevin Cross said it was very good settlement and he has made a substantial recovery.

