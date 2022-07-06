Boy injured after allegedly being hit by falling goalpost settles action for €60,000

A boy who was allegedly struck by a falling goalpost at an indoor football pitch has settled a High Court action for €60,000.

James Hannon was six years and attending a birthday party when the accident happened in the Dublin complex six years ago.

His counsel, Finbarr Fox SC, told the court it was their case that the goalpost was not properly secured.

James (now 12), from Glandore Road, Drumcondra, Dublin, through his mother Paula Hannon sued Indoor Football Ireland Ltd with offices at Corrstown, Kilsallaghan, Co Dublin, the operator of the sports facility which at the time was at Airways Industrial Estate, Santry, Dublin.

James was attending a birthday celebration for a group of boys and girls on October 16, 2016 when it was claimed he was struck by the goalpost.

It was claimed there was a failure to tie down or strap down a set of goalposts either sufficiently or at all.

There was an alleged failure to warn of the existence of an alleged trap or hazard on the premises.

All the claims were denied but a breach of duty was admitted, the court heard .

It was claimed that when James was struck with force by the falling goalpost, he was thrown to the ground. He was noted to be lying face down immediately after the incident.

He had to be carried to his mother’s car where he was laid across the backseat . He was referred by a clinic to Temple Street Children’s University Hospital where it was found he had a posterior chest wall injury.

He was later diagnosed with a collapsed upper lobe of his left side lung. He had to be admitted to hospital for a procedure under general anaesthetic and later in 2017 he had to have another procedure.

Approving the settlement this week Mr Justice Garrett Simons said the boy had made an excellent recovery from what could have been a life changing event.