Boy found guilty of murdering Ana Kriegel appears to have accepted that he caused her death, court told

The teenager - known as Boy A in a number of professional reports - gave details of a headlock, chokehold, kicks and of hitting Ana with a stick or concrete block, either throwing the block at her head or hitting it off her head three times.

Boy A continues to maintain that he didn't sexually assault Ana, and offered alternative explanations for her injuries.

Meanwhile, his co-accused, Boy B, maintained his position "in general terms" that he maintained with gardaí, during interviews, in that he ran away when he saw Boy A flip Ana to the ground, and that he did not have any part at all in what happened.

Boy B's lawyer Damien Colgan SC said that his client was not accepting the verdict of the jury.

Patric and Geraldine Kriegel, the parents of murdered schoolgirl Ana at court

Mr Colgan also said Boy B's father was not in court, saying there had been a falling out between the pair, over what his father perceived as his son's failure to act on the day.

The Central Criminal Court also heard that there was still not any clear explanation for what had happened.

The teenagers - who are now 15 years old - were found guilty in June of the murder of Ana Kriegel at an abandoned farmhouse in Lucan on May 14, 2018.

Boy A was also convicted of aggravated sexual assault.

The teenagers, who were just 13 at the time of the murder, had denied the offences.

Ana's body, naked apart from a pair of black socks, was found by gardaí in a derelict farmhouse, Glenwood House, Laraghcon, Clonee Road, in Lucan at 1pm on May 17, 2018.

The 14-year-old had been reported missing by her parents, Patric and Geraldine Kriegel, three days earlier.

Tragedy: Flowers left at the scene of Ana Kriegel’s murder. Photo: Mark Condren

This morning, prosecution counsel Brendan Grehan SC led Detective Inspector Mark O'Neill - who was the senior investigating officer (SIO) into Ana's disappearance and then her murder investigation - through a summary of the evidence.

The court heard that Boy A now appears to accept that he caused the death of the schoolgirl, but denied sexually assaulting her.

Boy B continued to deny, in accounts given to professionals while in detention, his involvement in Ana's death.

Insp O'Neill agreed with Mr Grehan that there was still no consensus in particular to the planning and pre-mediation that gardaí found in the course of their investigation.

He agreed there were disputes between the boys' accounts in relation to whose idea it was to meet Ana, who decided Boy B was to call for her, who decided where they were to meet up.

Insp O'Neill agreed the boys were in dispute about how Ana's clothing was removed, who smashed up her mobile phone, who produced the tape and put it on her neck and how they came up with similar accounts as part of the "cover up" afterwards.

Mr Grehan put it to Insp O'Neill that there was no clear explanation as to why this had happened, and the garda replied: "No, there isn't".

Under cross examination by lawyers for Boy A, Insp O'Neill agreed Boy A's family were decent, hard-working people, and that Boy A had no previous convictions and had never come to Garda attention before.

Insp O'Neill agreed that Boy A had been named in graffiti and on social media and that this had a terrible effect on him and on his parents.

The inspector also agreed with Boy B's lawyers that he had no previous convictions, and that there was no drink or drugs involved. He agreed that Boy B's DNA had not been found at the scene.

Mr Justice Paul McDermott said that he will pass sentence next Tuesday at 10.30am.

Online Editors