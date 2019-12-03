One of the two boys convicted of the murder of teenager Ana Kriegel has lodged an appeal against his conviction.

Boy B to appeal conviction for murder of Ana Kriegel

Lawyers for Boy B, who cannot be named for legal reasons, have lodged papers with the Court of Appeal, the Courts Service has confirmed.

The 15-year-old’s appeal was expected as a court heard he did not accept the guilty verdict handed down by the jury.

He was sentenced to 15 years detention last month by Mr Justice Paul McDermott.

Appeal papers were lodged on November 26.

The other defendant in the case, known as Boy A, has not sought to appeal his conviction for murder.

They were both 13 when they murdered 14-year-old Ana at a disused farm house in Lucan, Co Dublin in May 2018.

Both boys had denied murdering Ana.

At a sentencing hearing at the Central Criminal Court last month, Boy B’s barrister Damien Colgan SC said it was clear from reports handed in to the court that his client did not accept the verdict.

Mr Colgan asked the judge to extend free legal aid for an appeal.

In contrast, Boy A made a number of admissions in custody after he was found guilty.

Boy A received a life sentence for his role in the murder, although it will be reviewed after 12 years.

Boy B’s 15-year sentence will be reviewed after eight.

Both boys will be held at a detention centre for children until the age of 18, at which point they will transfer to an adult prison.

While forensic evidence indicated Boy A sexually and physically assaulted Ana, there was no such evidence against Boy B.

The court heard his role in the murder was to lure Ana to the disused farmhouse.

Mr Justice McDermott found that in the immediate aftermath of the attack on Ana, he left the scene and did not take any steps to assist her or seek any help.

The judge said that notwithstanding their age, both boys were responsible for her death and must accept the consequences.

He described Boy B as a very intelligent boy who had enjoyed a normal upbringing and whose parents were hard-working and law-abiding.

He said Boy B's parents placed a high value on education. Boy B was home schooled before the trial.

If his appeal is unsuccessful, Boy B will be at least 23 years old before he is due for release.

Online Editors