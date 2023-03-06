Boy awarded €60k after suffering burns when coffee spilled on him in play centre

A boy who suffered burns to his hip, thigh and foot when coffee spilled on him in a play centre has settled a High Court action over the accident for €60,000.

Kaelem Ryan was eight when the accident happened at the Ark Pudden Hill play centre, about ten kilometres north of Ashourne in Co Meath, on July 6, 2017.

Through his mother, Lisa Ryan, he sued Murray Zone Ltd, trading as Pudden Hill Activity Centre.

The child was at the centre with his father who had ordered some food and drink at a counter where a cup of hot coffee had been left. When the father was told to get a soft drink from a fridge, the accident happened.

Mr Justice Garrett Simons, approving the €60,000 settlement, said it was not clear whether the coffee was knocked over or pulled down but there was an arguable case that the play centre should have taken more care in relation to a boiling cup of coffee being left on a counter.

It was claimed Kaelem suffered superficial burns with blisters on his right hip, upper thigh and right foot.

The judge said he had largely recovered from the physical injury and had some sleep loss as a result of it which had also resolved.

His plastic surgeon said there will be a not particularly obvious permanent scar but the location will be covered by his clothes.

On previous occasions, offers of €40,000 and €50,000 had been made to settle the case which the judge said were not acceptable.

However, he was satisfied the offer of €60,000 represented the full value of the case.

If the matter went to trial , it was possible a larger sum would be awarded but it was also possible it would be a smaller amount, he said. He also noted the boy's mother was happy to accept the settlement.