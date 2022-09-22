Boy (9) took out quad bike without father’s permission before he was killed in accident

A nine-year-old boy who died from injuries sustained in an accident on a quad bike in Co Laois last year had taken the vehicle without his father’s permission, an inquest has heard.

Jokubas Sliosoras, originally from Lithuania, was pronounced dead at Children’s Health Ireland at Temple Street in Dublin on February 11, 2021.

A sitting of Dublin City Coroner’s Court heard the young boy had been transported by air ambulance from near his home in Dooary, Ballyroan, Co Laois, the previous morning after his father had discovered him lying in a field with a quad bike turned on its side.

In a written statement, the victim’s father Donatos Sliosoras said his family had finished breakfast at around 10.15am on February 10, 2021.

Mr Sliosoras said he believed Jokubas had gone out to play with the two young daughters, aged 9 and 12, of Mr Sliosoras’s friend, Ramunas Viscinis, who was staying in a mobile home on his property at the time.

He said that at 10.50am his wife Vilama asked him to check on their son.

Mr Sliosoras said he searched his yard after finding that Jokubas was not playing with his friend’s two daughters and discovered that his Can-Am Outlander quad bike was missing from a shed.

He said he went up a hill in a nearby field and found his son lying on the ground “unconscious with his eyes rolled back in his head”.

Mr Sliosoras said he put a jacket around the boy and ran back to his house to raise the alarm.

He said he returned to his son and stayed with him until an ambulance crew arrived some 30 minutes later.

Mr Sliosoras said paramedics worked on Jokubas until the ambulance brought him to a nearby GAA grounds where he was being transported by helicopter to a hospital in Dublin.

A HSE paramedic, Frank O’Connor, said the victim was making groaning noises which suggested he might have suffered head injuries but was otherwise unresponsive.

The inquest heard a forensic examination of the quad bike, which had damaged mudguards, found no pre-collision, mechanical defects with the off-road vehicle.

Gardaí who investigated the incident said the quad bike was used in the business on Mr Sliosoras’s property.

The coroner, Dr Clare Keane, was told that Jokubas had only moved from Lithuania a few months earlier with his mother to join his father in Ireland and was due to begin school the following September.

Mr Sliosoras told gardaí that his son loved the quadbike but had only used it a few times so would not be familiar with its operation.

Gardaí were informed that Jokubas was only allowed to drive it under the strict supervision of his father.

Mr Sliosoras said the vehicle was normally locked away so that no child could use it.

However, he had used it himself the previous evening and believed he had not locked it away.

Gardaí said the incident occurred on a field with a slope and they believed the young boy was not skilled enough to drive it safely at the location.

The inquest heard there was no evidence that Jokubas had been wearing a safety helmet.

A consultant paediatric surgeon who treated the boy at CHI Temple Street, Sami Awadalla, said Jokubas had been under the quad bike for around an hour and had suffered a number of complications including a blood clotting disorder, a build-up of acid due to kidney failure and cardiac tamponade (where the cavity around the heart fills with blood or other fluid).

Mr Awadalla said the boy’s deteriorating condition meant doctors were unable to perform surgery to treat the clotting disorder and he suffered a number of cardiac arrests in hospital before being pronounced dead.

Although neither of the boy’s parents were present in court, the coroner said the Sliosoras family were happy for the inquest to proceed in their absence.

Dr Keane said a postmortem had shown that Jokubas had died as a result of multiple traumatic injuries associated with the accident involving the quad bike.

Returning a verdict of accidental death, the coroner described details of the evidence as "heart-breaking" and observed how the fatal accident had happened "in the blink of an eye."

The coroner said the case was “particularly poignant” given how Jokubas just had moved to Ireland and was looking forward to going to school.