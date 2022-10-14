Boy (8) with autism settles case against National Maternity Hospital for €10m over alleged medical failures during his birth

Damien Flynn with Michelle Shiels outside court following their son Aston's case against the National Maternity Hospital. Photo: Collins Courts

An eight-year-old boy with autism who sued over the circumstances of his birth at the National Maternity Hospital (NMH) in Dublin has settled his High Court action for €10million.

Aston Shiels Flynn, the court heard, is on the highest scale of the autism spectrum, only has limited speech, and has developmental delay.

The settlement marks the end of an eight-year battle for Aston’s family and came about after prolonged negotiations, the court also heard.

Mr Justice Paul Coffey was told it was the second only such case before the courts where it was sought to establish an alleged link between autism and alleged hypoxic events during delivery.

Aston’s mother Michelle Shiels told the court she was relieved at the settlement.

“We can go on into the future now and try our best for our son,” she said.

Aston’s counsel, Richard Kean SC, with Esther Earley BL, told the court the settlement represents 50pc of the full value of the case. He said liability and causation were fully contested by the hospital.

Counsel said it was a very distressing and difficult case for the family and they were overwhelmed and relieved that a settlement had been reached.

Aston’s parents Michelle Shiels and Damien Flynn from Gorey, Co Wexford, feel it will have a huge impact on their son, he said.

Counsel said it was their case that Aston should have been delivered four days earlier. Counsel said that they were also claiming that neonatal care was mismanaged.

Aston, through his mother Michelle, sued the NMH, Holles Street, over the circumstances of his birth on March 7, 2014.

It was claimed there was a failure to properly diagnose, treat and care for the baby and his mother.

It was also claimed there was a failure to attach any or any due significance to CTG tracing of the baby’s heartbeat in the days before the delivery which it was alleged were non-reassuring.

The mother had been discharged home to await spontaneous labour when it was allegedly unsafe and unreasonable to do so.

It was further claimed there was a failure to expedite delivery when the mother returned to the hospital on March 7.

It was also claimed he suffered acute hypoxia prior to and at his delivery.

There was also, it was claimed, a delay in diagnosing that the baby had hyperinsulinaemic hypoglycaemia.

There was an alleged failure to conduct all necessary investigations and seek specialist opinion within three hours of his admission to the neonatal unit.

The claims were denied.

Approving the settlement, Mr Justice Coffey said it was a very sad and tragic case and accepted there were significant litigation risks in the case.

The judge said the €10million offered was a fair and reasonable settlement. He told Aston’s parents he was delighted they had reached a settlement and said he was sure it had been a great burden for them for a very long time.

He wished the little boy and his parents all the best for the future.

Outside court, the family solicitor Georgina Robinson, said the settlement will secure Aston’s future and provide peace of mind so that Aston will be cared for for the rest of his life.

“Today, Aston is a happy eight-year-old boy who despite his condition lives his life in the company of his loving family. Outside of this, Aston does not speak, he does not understand simple instructions and cannot express his feelings” she said.

She added: “Michelle and Damien have learned to manage Aston’s condition as best they can. Their own lives have been hugely affected.

“During this prolonged court process, they have been forced to relive the circumstances of Aston’s birth over and over again.

“Throughout this process, they have only ever sought a fair settlement for Aston which will provide for his future and for specialist treatment which may help him become more independent.

“Therapy is key to Aston living his best life and today’s settlement will ensure that Aston receives the best treatment possible.”