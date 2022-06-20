| 11.4°C Dublin

Boy (6) said his eyeball ‘was nearly popped out’ by granny in attack

Andrew Phelan

AN elderly woman attacked a six-year-old boy by grabbing his throat and pinching his eye because she thought her granddaughter was being bullied.

The boy said the 71-year-old neighbour “strangled” him with one hand while her two-fingered pinch with the other “nearly popped his eyeball out”.

