Boy (2) who fractured arm after colliding with child on slide awarded €40,000

A two-year old boy, who fractured his arm when he collided with another child on a slide at a creche, has been awarded €40,000 damages in the Circuit Civil Court.

Judge James O’ Donohoe heard that Svanik Rajath of Hollywell Row, Swords, Co Dublin had been attending Giraffe Childcare in Northern Cross, Co Dublin on 4th October 2016 when he had been involved in an accident.

Barrister Justin McQuade, counsel for Svanik, told the court that the boy had been climbing up a slide in the crèche playground when he had been knocked off it by another child who had been sliding down.

Mr McQuade, who appeared with Carmody Moran Solicitors, said that following the incident Svanik, who is now five-years-old, had been taken to the emergency department in Temple Street Children’s Hospital where an x-ray had been carried out.

He said that Svanik, who sued through his father Rajath Parashurama, had suffered a fracture to his left arm which had required surgery. He had remained in a plaster for a month and had been left with two small pale scars.

Mr McQuade recommended the court’s acceptance of a settlement offer of €40,000 with €1,283 special damages which Judge O’Donohoe approved.

Online Editors