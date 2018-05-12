Boy (17) stabbed Dublin shopkeeper seven times 'for a buzz', court told

The 17-year-old was in a “frenzy-like state” during the drug-fuelled raid.

The teen, who cannot be named for legal reasons, admitted robbery and assault causing harm at the Mace shop in Lower Kimmage Road on the night of December 5. He also admitted robbing the shop of €200 in April last year.

Dublin Children’s Court was told he suffered from mental health issues and had a drug problem. Sentencing was adjourned until a later date.

During the December raid, the teen walked into the shop wearing a home-made balaclava and holding a knife. He approached the owner and stabbed him three times.

As the owner was forced back, he was repeatedly punched before being stabbed four more times as he fought off the youth, who discarded his mask. Garda Jason O’Carroll told the court the boy “was in a frenzy-like state, stabbing him numerous times”.

Upon arrest, the boy immediately asked how the victim was, Gda O’Carroll said.

When questioned, the teenager claimed he did not know why he tried to rob the store. He maintained no one else had forced him to carry it out.

He was asked if he had done if “for a buzz” to which he replied “Yes”. The shop owner needed 20 stitches for four stab wounds to his back, and one each to his left shoulder, his collarbone and his left hand, the court was told.

Judge John O’Connor heard that during the raid on the shop in April last year, the boy entered with his face uncovered and took a bottle of Smirnoff Ice from a shelf before taking €200 from the till. The court was told the boy, who was aged 16 at the time, had been abusing tablets and cannabis.

He was “easily led” by his friends, counsel said. Gda O’Carroll accepted the youth had been hanging around with a “bad crowd who were a bad influence on him”. The teen had no prior criminal convictions and had come to the attention of gardai for minor public order matters. He has to continue residing at his home address, sign on three days a week at his local garda station and obey a curfew from 10pm to 6am.

He was also banned from going to the Mace shop or nearby Sundrive Road “unless in a car with his mother”.

