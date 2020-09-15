Boy (16) appears in court for murder of homeless man

A 16-year-old boy has been remanded in custody and will face a psychiatric evaluation after he was charged with the murder of a homeless man in Dublin.

Gardai were alerted after the discovery of a body at about 1.30am on Monday, in a lane-way off Madison Road, at the South Circular Road, in Kilmainham, Dublin 8.

The man, who had suffered serious injuries, was believed to have been in his forties.

The 16-year-old boy, who cannot be named because he is a juvenile, was arrested and held at Kevin Street Garda Station on Monday.

He was charged at 2.52am and brought before Judge Treasa Kelly at the Dublin Children’s Court this morning.

He is accused of the murder of a named man, at the lane-way, to the rear of a house on Madison Road, contrary to common law.

Dressed in a T-shirt, jeans and runners, the youth did not address the court. There has been no indication yet as to how he will plead.

Detective Sergeant Brian Hoey told the court the boy, “made no reply to the charge after caution”.

The Children’s Court does not have jurisdiction to consider a bail application for a defendant on a murder charge.

Judge Kelly said she had no option but to remand in custody to the Oberstown detention centre.

The case will go to the Central Criminal Court but a book of a book of evidence has to be prepared by the Director of Public Prosecutions before a trial order can be made.

Defence solicitor Wayne Kenny said while his client was detained, a number of comments were made by the teen which gave rise to “great concerns for his mental health”.

Judge Kelly ordered a psychiatric evaluation of the boy in custody.

The teen will appear again next Tuesday at Children’s Court.

In relation to media attention, reporting restrictions obviously applied, the solicitor said, but he added that an article had been published which gave some details about where the boy lived.

Detective Sergeant Hoey also sought an order to restrict the naming the deceased as gardai were still trying to verify his identity.

Judge Kelly directed that the deceased man’s name should not be revealed “at this time”.

Nothing should be published that directly or indirectly identified the boy, his family, where he lived, she also ordered.

Legal aid was granted.

Section 93 of the Children Act states that no report shall be published or included in a broadcast which reveals the name, address or school of any child concerned in the proceedings or includes any particulars likely to lead to the identification of any child concerned in the proceedings.

