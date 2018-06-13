A 15-year-old burglar who threw a knife at a homeowner and threatened to return and shoot him in a case described by a judge as like "a gangster movie" has been given a six-month sentence.

Boy (15) who threw knife at homeowner and threatened to shoot him is jailed

The Dublin boy took part in two house burglaries immediately after he was released from a garda station, Dublin Children's Court heard.

In another incident he smashed up three cars when he was dropped at the scene before being collected by an adult accomplice. Judge John O'Connor praised gardai, who had obtained DNA evidence and CCTV footage in connection with the crimes.

The boy, who cannot be named because he is a minor, pleaded guilty to offences at houses at Derravaragh Road and nearby Hazelbrook Drive, in Terenure, on the morning of December 1 last year. Yesterday, the court proceeded to sentencing after Judge O'Connor was furnished with a pre-sentence probation report.

He accepted the defence point that the boy had issues including a lack of family structure and mental health issues. He noted these were the boy's first offences but said he could not overlook the fact that the teenager, who was accompanied to court by his parents, had pleaded guilty to very serious charges.

He also said the offences were "very organised" and involved an adult who the judge described as inappropriate. He imposed a six-month custodial sentence, which was backdated until a date in April when the boy's bail was revoked.

The judge had previously remarked that some adult offenders believed they could use children "to do their dirty work", which he described as "abhorrent".

"This looks like something from a gangster movie, it is awful," he added.

At an earlier bail hearing, the boy's mother had told the court her son had been hanging around with much older people, adults involved in drugs.

Herald