Boy (15) to appear in court in relation to an incident in which a boy (16) was stabbed multiple times

A 15-year old boy is due to appear in court later today in relation to an incident in which his 16-year-old friend was stabbed multiple times.

It is expected that the boy will be facing a charge of assault causing serious harm when he appears before Carlow District Court later today.

The victim suffered huge blood loss after he was stabbed multiple times in a shocking incident in the early hours of Monday morning.

The incident at a property in Carlow town was described as a “disagreement between friends.”

The 15-year-old boy, the only suspect in the case, was treated in hospital after he was arrested close to the scene of the stab attack but he did not receive any injuries in the incident.

It is understood the victim in the case had been visiting his pal’s home when the disagreement broke out.

An older female was also in the property at the time.

The victim received over half a dozen stab wounds to his chest, arms and back.

Initially there were grave fears for the victim because of the amount of blood he lost but his condition stabilized after he received emergency medical treatment.

The incident unfolded in the Fairways estate in Carlow at around 4.30am on Monday morning.

It is understood that the victim managed to leave the house where it happened on his own and walked a short distance along the road outside, before calling an ambulance himself.

He was then rushed to St Luke's General Hospital in Kilkenny.

Gardaí sealed off the house and the suspect in the case was then arrested and brought to Carlow Garda Station before being transferred to hospital.

The suspect was then brought back to custody and charged this morning by gardaí.

A Garda spokesperson said: “A male in his teens suffered apparent stab wounds and was taken to St Luke's Hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

“Another male teen was arrested and conveyed to Carlow Garda Station where he is currently detained under Section 4 of The Criminal Justice Act, 1984.”

