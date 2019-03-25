Boy (15) cut woman's throat after meeting her through a social media app in Dublin

A 15-YEAR-OLD boy who cut a woman’s throat after meeting her through a social media app spoke in a “calm and controlled” voice during the attack, the Central Criminal Court has heard.

The youth had brought the victim (25) to the seafront in Dun Laoghaire to take a selfie when he put her in a choke hold and began knifing her, leaving her with a neck laceration that penetrated her windpipe.

Earlier, when he told her he was going to bring her to a “secret spot,” she joked that it sounded like he was going to murder her.

He told her he “did not think he could murder her.”

The boy, now aged 16, has pleaded guilty to attempting to murder the woman at the seafront, Queen’s Road, Dun Laoghaire on 23 December, 2017.

His sentence hearing is continuing before Mr Justice Michael White this afternoon.

Det Gda Daniel Treacy of Dun Laoghaire Garda Station was led through his evidence by Paul Burns SC, prosecuting.

The court heard the boy, who is now 16, was 15 years old at the time.

They first made contact through the social media app Whisper, exchanging messages and photos. These were “regular photos”, “not pornographic,” the court heard and confirmed to each other that they were real people as opposed to “bots.”

In the course of the communications, the accused held himself out as being 19 years old.

He asked the victim to participate in a threesome and she declined, making it clear to the accused that she was not interested in any form of sexual relationship with him.

He disclosed his name and certain family details, that he was attending a psychiatrist for therapy and spoke of “depression, suicidal and intrusive thoughts.”

He set out that he could not commit to girls, telling her “it’s like being a psychopath, you just don’t feel it so it’s pretty crazy feeling it for the first time.”

He told her he had not developed feelings for anyone and had not had a crush on anyone.

They arranged to meet in Dun Laoghaire on December 23. He indicated to her that “he would bring her to a secret spot” and she jokingly said it sounded like “he was going to murder her,” the court heard.

He replied that he “did not think he could murder her.”

They met at the entrance to Dun Laoghaire Shopping Centre that afternoon and their movements were tracked on CCTV.

He first brought her to a derelict house at York Road, asking her to come in and she declined. He was not able to gain entry anyway as it was boarded up.

He suggested they go to another derelict house and she again said no. The pair made their way to the seafront promenade, where she declined to go with him into the disused baths.

At his suggestion, they went to the lower path near the water’s edge to take a selfie.

The woman was facing out to sea when she was grabbed from behind by the accused, who put her in a neck lock and started choking her with his right hand, while brandishing a knife in his left, Gda Treacy continued.

The victim raised her hand to protect herself and to try to catch a hold of the knife.

She suffered “significant lacerations” and he told her to stop screaming. He did this in a “calm and controlled voice.”

The victim urinated as a result of the attack and the shock she was in, and passed out because of the strangle hold.

When she came around, the victim was lying on the ground near the water’s edge; her left hand bleeding and there was blood around her head.

Det Gda Treacy said the victim did not know if she realised then that her throat was cut or when she got to the footpath, where she collapsed.

People out walking noticed her and came to her assistance.

They saw she was very pale, her lips had gone blue and she was unable to speak. One of her helpers thought she was going to die.

Emergency services arrived and she was taken to St Vincent’s Hospital, where she was treated for a large 10cm-deep neck laceration that penetrated her trachea. She also had stab injuries on her upper right arm and the base of her right thumb. In the thumb wound, the blood flow had been compromised.

She had suffered significant blood loss and aspirated blood into her lungs. The victim was put into a medically induced coma to be treated.

With her brother’s assistance the next day, she showed gardai her app communications and her attacker was identified.

The accused was arrested at his home on Christmas Day. He was in his bedroom and stated: “Is this about the stabbing of that girl? I haven’t got the knife, I threw it in the ocean."

A Leinster rugby backpack and the accused’s coat had suspected blood staining and gardai also seized a book of drawings.

This contained various writings and sketches, including an entry on November 17, 2017 which “appears to show someone being cut up with a knife.”

There was an entry with a reference to a “therapist can’t tell if someone is a self-deprecator”. The entry also stated “serial killer might also be self-deprecator, self-praiser.”

The accused excercised his right to silence when interviewed at Dun Laoghaire Garda Station.

The boy, wearing a navy jumper and white open-necked shirt, was in court with his parents who sat alongside him in the dock.

His mother hugged and kissed him before the hearing began.

The victim and her family sat at the back of the court.

