A 15-year-old Dublin boy, who was allegedly caught with €40,000 worth of cannabis after gardai searched his gym bag, has been remanded in continuing bail pending a ruling on his trial venue.

A 15-year-old Dublin boy, who was allegedly caught with €40,000 worth of cannabis after gardai searched his gym bag, has been remanded in continuing bail pending a ruling on his trial venue.

Boy (15) accused of having €40k worth of cannabis in gym bag, court told

The boy, now aged 16, who cannot be named because is a minor, was charged with possessing cannabis resin with intent to sell or supply at a north inner city Dublin flat complex on October 12, 2017.

He was also charged under Section 15A of the Misuse of Drugs Act for having drugs worth more than €13,000, which can on conviction result in a harsher sentence.

Dublin Children’s Court heard the teenager made no reply when he was charged. Judge Flann O’Brien today adjourned the case for four weeks for the resumption of a preliminary hearing to determine his trial venue.

The Director of Public Prosecutions has recommended the boy should be tried in the Circuit Court which has tougher sentencing powers. However, the Children’s Court can consider accepting jurisdiction by taking into account the boy’s age and level of maturity.

Giving a summary of the evidence, Garda Sergeant Tom Powell had told the court earlier that the teen’s arrest followed a surveillance operation.

The boy was seen cycling on his bike and “looking around vigorously”, he had said.

He was carrying a holdall bag and when gardai went to search him he told them it contained his gym gear and that he had just come from the gym.

Gardai found two kilos of cannabis in the bag.

He told gardai during an interview that he had been told to "bring it to the block of flats and place it in a bush".

Defence solicitor Aonghus McCarthy has submitted that the aggravating feature of the case was the value of the drugs.

He said the teen was not a person who could be deemed to be head of a sophisticated criminal enterprise.

A compelling argument for accepting jurisdiction was the youth’s age and level of maturity, the solicitor said.

He said a social worker who has been appointed to the boy may be able to address that issue.

The boy, who was accompanied to the hearing by his mother, was remanded on continuing bail.

He has not yet indicated how he will plead.

Online Editors