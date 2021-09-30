Boy (14) on e-scooter arrested after he nearly crashed into Garda vehicle

A Garda arrested a then 14-year-old boy after he almost crashed an e-scooter into a patrol vehicle in Dublin, a court has heard.

The boy, now aged 15, admitted driving without a licence or insurance on the evening of July 31 last year. He also pleaded guilty at the Dublin Children’s Court to assault and public order charges.

Adjourning sentencing, Judge Brendan Toale ordered a probation report.

Garda Sergeant Gavin Coleman told the court he drove a Garda vehicle up Constitution Hill toward Phibsborough. He witnessed the teen driving an e-scooter from a footpath onto the road in front of the vehicle.

“I had to brake to avoid a collision,” Garda sergeant Coleman said.

He stopped the boy and demanded to see his insurance and licence. He explained that under the Road Traffic Act, the e-scooter was classed as a mechanically propelled vehicle.

The sergeant said he seized the scooter and explained the situation to the boy’s mother.

He agreed with defence solicitor Brian Keenan that the boy was aged 14 at the time. Whoever bought the scooter for the teen had some responsibility, he added.

The boy, accompanied to court by his mother, already has six prior criminal convictions for motor theft, criminal damage, and burglary crimes.

The court heard that during another incident, the boy attacked two men near his home. He beat one with a large stick leaving cuts on his hand.

On an earlier date, gardaí spotted him making threats against members of his own family in a public place.

They were concerned the teen would cause a breach of the peace, so they arrested him under the Public Order Act.

He was also arrested for being intoxicated to such an extent he was a danger to himself and others on another date. The boy was apologetic afterwards.

Judge Toale remanded him on continuing bail.