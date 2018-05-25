Boy (13) remanded in custody after being charged with murder of Ana Kriegel (14)

A 13-year-old boy has been remanded in custody after being charged with the murder of Anastasia ‘Ana’ Kriegel (14).

The schoolgirl's body was found on Thursday of last week in a derelict house in Lucan, Co Dublin after being reported missing three days earlier.

This evening a male juvenile, who can not be identified for legal reasons, appeared before a special sitting of the Dublin Children's Court. He was charged with the murder of Anastasia Kriegel on May 14 last at Glenwood House, Laraghcon, Clonee Road, Lucan contrary to common law.

Ana Kriegel’s body was found in a derelict farmhouse

The accused was brought to the Smithfield court complex by gardai shortly after 6pm. Wearing a black jumper, blue jeans and black runners, the accused had a slight limp as he walked into court. He only briefly spoke to say "yes", when asked by the judge if this was his first time in court.

His mother sat next to him during the brief hearing, while his father and grandfather were also in court. Det Inspector Mark O’Neill, of Lucan Garda station, gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution.

Det Insp O’Neill said that he arrested the youth at 4.01pm today at Clondalkin Garda station. “I was later present at 4.39pm when he was charged by the member in charge Sgt Maeve Wood. His father was present when he was charged,” Det Insp O’Neill said.

The senior garda added that the youth made no reply when charged.

Judge John O’Connor said that reporting restrictions were being put in place under the children’s act.

The Judge said that the youth’s name, his address, his school or his picture are not to be published. He also said that there is a “particular focus on social media” in relation to the child not being identified.

Judge O’Connor said that if the child is identified or his picture “reproduced” on social media, those responsible will be found in contempt of court and liable to prosecution. Judge O’Connor said he did not have the jurisdiction to grant bail due to the serious nature of the charge, and after confirming that there was a space in Oberatown, the youth was remanded to the detention centre.

He will appear again at Dublin Children’s Court next Friday, June 1, at 10.30pm. Legal aid was granted, with defense solicitor Donnagh Molloy stating that his client was 13 and a school child.

Online Editors