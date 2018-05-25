Boy (13) charged with murder of Ana Kriegel (14)
A 13-year-old boy is due in court to be charged with the murder of Ana Kriegel (14).
A second teen who was arrested in connection to the murder has been released without charge. A file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.
The schoolgirl’s body was found at a derelict farmhouse in Lucan on Thursday of last week, three days after she was reported missing.
As part of the investigation into her murder, gardai arrested the two teenage boys for questioning.
A source said that investigating detectives had been awaiting the results of DNA analysis before arrests were made.
A post mortem examination established that the teenager had died as a result of blunt force trauma to the head.
It is believed bricks and sticks were used in the murder, while there was also a sexual element to the horrific crime.
