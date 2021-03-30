Boy (13) caught with more €3,000 worth of drugs was selling to fund his own addiction

A THEN 13-year-old Dublin boy caught with more than €3,000 worth of cannabis and cocaine in his bedroom was selling drugs to fund his own addiction, a court has heard.

The seizure came after gardai noted a comment he made earlier that day as he left a Garda station following an arrest for another drugs offence.

The boy, now aged 15, was detained for two months when he appeared before Judge Bernadette Owens at the Dublin Children’s Court for sentencing today.

She said the teenager had got caught up in the drug scene and culture which was at the root of his offending.

The teen, from the city’s northside, pleaded guilty to possessing drugs for personal use and for supply, and theft in Dublin in 2019 and last year.

Facts of the crimes were outlined by Garda Amy Cunningham and Garda David O’Callaghan.

“I got two months, lovely, thanks very much judge,” the boy said at end of the sentence hearing.

Judge Owens was told the boy, then aged 13, co-operated with gardai when he was searched in June 2019 and found carrying a €20 bag of cannabis, which was for his own use.

In September 2019, the boy stole a €1,300 electric bike in Ballsbridge, Dublin 4 which he later sold on. It has not been recovered but he was identified months later from CCTV footage.

In January 2020, he was caught with €850 worth of cannabis in 10 bags.

Eleven days later, and still aged 13, he was arrested again in a public place in north Dublin when he was spotted in the middle of a drug sale. He had three bags of cannabis and was taken to Store Street Garda station.

Garda Cunningham said the boy was released pending a referral to the garda youth diversion programme.

“As he was leaving the garda station he made a comment that aroused suspicion that there may be more drugs,” she said.

A warrant was obtained and gardai went to his home where they found €1,300 worth of cocaine and cannabis valued at €1,800 in his bedroom.

He admitted having the drugs to sell.

On April 17, the boy, by now aged 14, was caught with bolt cutters for use in a theft.

He had 10 prior convictions.

In December last year, he was placed on 12 months’ supervised probation on condition he remained drug free and went to school and accepted help to divert him from crime.

He had been convicted of two counts of burglary, thefts, criminal damage and two robberies.

In a mitigation plea, defence counsel Alison Fynes told the court that the teen was apologetic. She asked the court to note the manner in which he met the case and his early guilty pleas.

Drug dependency had been behind the majority of his offending, counsel said referring to a Probation Service assessment.

He was on remand in custody for other matters but wished to have this case finalised. A custodial sentence would allow him engage in an offending behaviour programme, the court was told.

The boy, who was accompanied to court by a family member, confirmed he wished to receive a sentence.

Finalising the case, Judge Owens noted his age, guilty pleas and co-operation and that there had not yet been much chance to see how he progressed under probation order made in December.

Online Editors