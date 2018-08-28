ONE of the two teenagers accused of murdering schoolgirl Ana Kriegel has been sent for trial to the Central Criminal Court.

Boy (13) accused of murdering Ana Kriegel (14) sent for trial at Central Criminal Court

The 13-year-old boy, who was the second to be charged with the murder, had a book of evidence served on him at Dublin Children’s Court this morning.

He was remanded on bail pending his trial.

The youth is accused of murdering 14-year-old Ana Kriegel at Glenwood House, Laraghcon, Clonee Road, Lucan on May 14 last.

Her body was found at the disused farmhouse three days after she was reported missing.

The boy, who is one of the youngest people ever to be charged with murder in Ireland, had been held in custody at Oberstown detention centre after he was charged on July 12, but was granted bail subject to conditions at the High Court last week.

His mother accompanied him at today’s hearing, which was his sixth court appearance since he was charged.

After waiting outside for the case to be called, they both entered the courtroom hand in hand and sat on a bench at the side of the room.

Wearing a red sweater, blue jeans and red runners, the boy sighed and looked around the courtroom. His mother touched his face as they sat side by side.

State solicitor Alva O’Herlihy said the case had been listed for the service on a book of evidence. The book was ready and had been served on the accused by Detective Garda Sergeant Damien Gannon.

The DPP was consenting to the case being sent for trial to the next sittings of the Central Criminal Court, Ms O'Herlihy said.

Judge John Cheatle gave the boy the formal warning that he must provide within 14 days to the prosecution details of any alibi witnesses he intends to rely on in the course of his trial.

He explained that this was anything that put him in a place other than the place and time of the alleged offence.

The judge also ordered the prosecution to furnish videos of the accused’s garda interview to the defence.

The boy stood while the alibi warning was given to him, then said “OK” before sitting down again. Defence solicitor David Powderly said he had explained the alibi warning to the accused.

Judge Cheatle granted free legal aid to cover the accused's representation, including both junior and senior counsel in the Central Criminal Court.

Mr Powderly said he had no other application to make.

The accused was sent forward on existing bail terms and signed his bail bond after it was handed to him.

“Thank you,” the boy said before leaving the court with his mother.

Anastasia, known as Ana, who was adopted from Russia aged two, left her house in Leixlip around 5pm on May 14, however, she did not come home and gardai were alerted. Her body was found at the disused farmhouse three days later.

The co-accused now aged 14 was also granted bail by the High Court and is awaiting service of the book of evidence.

He is due to appear again before the Children's Court later this week. He was the first to be charged with Ana's murder.

There has been no indication yet as to how either boy intends to plead.

Online Editors