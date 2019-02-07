Boy (12) who allegedly suffered scald burn after spilling hot chocolate during Aer Lingus flight awarded €70k

A boy who allegedly suffered a scald burn to his leg when a hot chocolate drink he ordered on an Aer Lingus flight spilled on him has settled his High Court action for €70,000.

Jason Yonkeu was 12 at the time of the accident on the Nice-Dublin flight nearly two years ago.

The settlement was without an admission of liability.

Jason, of Wellview Park, Blanchardstown, Dublin, through his father Leopold Yonkeu, sued Aer Lingus over the accident on August 8, 2016.

It was claimed when the aircraft was in the air, 40 minutes after taking off from Nice, the boy who was at the window seat beside his father, ordered a hot chocolate.

It was claimed the cabin crew member gave him the drink with a lid attached to the top of the cup as well as portions of milk.

The boy removed the lid to add milk and then replaced it. However as he took a sip of the drink, the liquid spilled in to his lap and in particular the upper right leg.

The boy suffered immediate pain it was claimed and was required in the toilets to remove his clothes to put water on his thigh. He was also given first aid.

The pilot offered to find an alternative landing site but as the aircraft was only an hour away from Dublin it was decided by the boy's family to wait until Dublin.

Once he got to Dublin, he was taken to hospital where it was noted he had sustained a partial thickness scald but he later made a good recovery.

Aer Lingus had denied the claims. Mr Justice Kevin Cross approved the settlement.

