A judge has invoked special powers to give gardaí the go-ahead to interview an 11-year-old boy over allegations that his mother hit him with a cricket bat on the head when he didn’t tidy his bedroom.

A judge has invoked special powers to give gardaí the go-ahead to interview an 11-year-old boy over allegations that his mother hit him with a cricket bat on the head when he didn’t tidy his bedroom.

Boy (11) claims mother hit him on head with cricket bat over untidy bedroom

The mother has to date refused gardaí permission to interview her son over his allegations of physical abuse against her.

However, the order by Judge Patrick Durcan now overrides her refusal, allowing gardaí to interview the boy. At the family law court in Ennis, Judge Durcan used Section 47 of the Child Care Act 1991 to grant permission to interview the schoolboy.

In April, the boy was taken into care following an emergency care order application by Tusla after he told social workers of the alleged physical abuse he was suffering at the hands of his mother. The boy alleged to a social worker that his mother hit him on the head and body with a cricket bat when he didn’t tidy up his bedroom.

The social worker told the court that when asked about the alleged cricket bat assault, the mother denied hitting him, saying that her son was lying. Solicitor for Tusla, Kevin Sherry, said that the purpose of the Section 47 application was to enable gardaí to interview the boy concerning the physical abuse allegations he has made against his mother.

“The mother has thus far refused to give consent to the boy to be interviewed by gardaí,” he said. Mr Sherry pointed out that “the boy has made a number of allegations concerning physical, verbal and emotional abuse while in his mother’s care”.

The boy’s father, who does not live with the mother but pays maintenance for his son, was present in court.

The boy’s mother did not attend and was not legally represented.

The boy remains in care and Judge Durcan extended the interim care order to June 6.

Online Editors