Boy (11) awarded €27,500 after he was bitten by neighbour's dog

An 11-year-old schoolboy, who was bitten by a neighbour’s greyhound dog and left with scarring to his leg, has been awarded €27,500 damages against the dog owner.

Barrister Kevin D’Arcy, counsel for Milan Nasyron, told the Circuit Civil Court that Milan, who sued neighbour Fiona Coggins through his mother Evita Hoverun, had been attacked on May 25th 2017 as he placed his bicycle in a communal basement car park at a residential development at Clarehall, Malahide Road, Dublin.

Mr D’Arcy, who appeared with Niall Corr Solicitors, Malahide Road, Artane, Dublin, said the defendant, dog carer Fiona Coggins, of Quilty House, Clarehall Village, Malahide, through negligence had allowed the greyhound to escape and roam without a muzzle and attack Milan, of Kilkee House, Clarehall.

He told Circuit Court President, Mr Justice Raymond Groarke, that Coggins had failed to take proper remedial action following previous incidents involving the dog and as a result Milan had suffered personal injuries and distress.

Mr D’Arcy said that after returning to his home and placing his bicycle in the car park the dog had lunged at Milan from the direction of Ms Coggins’ car parking area and attacked him, puncturing the back of his left thigh.

He had been knocked forward in the attack further injuring his right knee with a laceration.

He said Milan had been able to extricate himself from the situation and had run and get into the lift and get into his home.

Milan, who was nine at the time, had been brought to the emergency department of Temple Street Hospital where his puncture wound was cleaned and dressed and he was treated with antibiotics.

He had later been noted to have a half inch scar on his right knee and a small puncture scar on the back of his left thigh.

Milan had afterwards suffered from anxiety and had developed a fear of dogs.

Judge Groarke, who examined the scar on Milan’s leg, said it could be described from a boy’s point of view as a badge of honour but felt the €27,500 settlement offer on behalf of the defendant was a good one which he approved with an order for costs.

Online Editors