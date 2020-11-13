Boxing coach Pete Taylor in court bid to halt eviction from Bray Boxing Club premises

Boxing coach Pete Taylor is seeking a High Court injunction preventing Wicklow County Council from evicting him and Bray Boxing Club from the premises it has used for 15 years.

Mr Taylor, who is the father of Olympic and World Champion boxer Katie Taylor, claims the council is illegally and wrongfully trying to remove him and the club from the Harbour Shed in the town. The council owns the premises.

The claim was brought after the council allegedly changed the locks in June 2018 after three people, including Mr Taylor, were shot at the gym. One of those shot, Bobby Messett, was killed in the incident.

Mr Taylor, the club and its members, have been out of the facility since then.

On Friday, Richard Kean SC, for Mr Taylor and the club, told the court that in 2005 Mr Taylor secured the use of the premises, which had been used as a store shed by the local authority, for use as a boxing gym.

When it was taken over, it lacked basic facilities. Over the years the club, which has produced some top boxers including Katie Taylor, has enhanced and equipped it, with the help of a sports capital grant.

In a sworn statement. Mr Taylor said in 2017 the council sought a large increase the annual rent for the premises which he thought was unfair given the facility’s benefit to the local community.

The court heard that Mr Taylor was "the innocent victim of a violent incident" in the June 2018 attack. A few days later it is claimed that, without prior warning, the council changed the locks at the premises. It is claimed that the council informed the club that it proposed to take possession of it and have it cleaned, fixed and restored for use as a sports facility.

Mr Taylor claims that the council used that violent incident as a "smokescreen to unlawfully evict" him and the club from the premises.

Despite attempts to resolve matters, the plaintiffs say they have been unable to regain entry.

Arising out of the council's alleged actions Mr Taylor and the club, of which he is a director, sued the council. Those proceedings are ongoing and are due before the High Court later this month.

Earlier this month Mr Taylor said he discovered that the council had posted an eviction notice outside the premises giving 10 days to vacate the premises.

Mr Kean said the club would not be able to source an alternative venue to store its equipment, which remains in the premises, during the Level 5 lockdown.

As a result, Mr Taylor and the club seek an injunction preventing the council from terminating their legal interests in the club in the absence of a properly obtained court order.

They also want an order allowing them to re-enter the premises as well as declarations that the council is prevented from illegally evicting them.

The matter came before Ms Justice Leonie Reynolds who, following an ex-parte application (one side only represented), granted them permission to serve short notice of the injunction application on the council. The matter will return before the court later this month.

