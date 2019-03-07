Boxer faces court over Quinn firm boss 'attack'

An amateur boxer allegedly broke the nose of a senior executive in one of businessman Sean Quinn's former companies at a service station cafe, a court has been told.

An amateur boxer allegedly broke the nose of a senior executive in one of businessman Sean Quinn's former companies at a service station cafe, a court has been told.

Belfast High Court was told Kevin Lunney was knocked to the ground and then punched repeatedly in an attack linked to a campaign aimed at vilifying and intimidating him and other directors.

It came as an order restraining Bernard McGovern from any further alleged harassment was secured.

Mr Lunney is a director in Co Fermanagh-based firm Quinn Industrial Holdings (QIH), which consists of elements of the former business empire founded by ex-tycoon Sean Quinn Sr.

Mr Quinn has repeatedly condemned all alleged attacks on those now running QIH.

Injunction proceedings were brought against Mr McGovern, of Springtown in Kinawley, Co Fermanagh, following the alleged assault in Co Cavan last month.

"The defendant is himself a successful amateur boxer, he knows well how to punch and use his fists, which is what he used in the attack on February 1," said barrister Peter Girvan, appearing for Mr Lunney.

Counsel claimed Mr McGovern threw hot water in the face of another QIH director, who was shielded from harm by his glasses.

Mr Lunney was then allegedly punched a number of times while he was seated, with more blows inflicted as he lay on ground.

The defendant fled after being dragged off the executive by others in the cafe, according to the barrister.

A Garda criminal investigation into the alleged attack is continuing.

No submissions were made on behalf of the defendant, who has not yet obtained legal aid funding.

Irish Independent