Boxer broke ex-girlfriend's ribs during 'vicious' assault, court told

A MAN who once boxed at amateur level for Ireland “viciously” punched his ex-partner, leaving her with broken ribs and facial injuries, it has been alleged.

A MAN who once boxed at amateur level for Ireland “viciously” punched his ex-partner, leaving her with broken ribs and facial injuries, it has been alleged.

Joseph Dillon (31) is accused of boxing and slapping the woman, throwing her against a wall and saying that he would "rather do time for murder than see her with anyone else".

It is alleged he prevented her from leaving his apartment while he assaulted her.

Judge Dermot Simms refused to grant him bail at Dublin District Court and remanded him in custody.

Mr Dillon, with an address at Shangan Court, Ballymun, is charged with assault causing harm to the woman at his home address on November 9 and 10 last.

Garda Elaine Treanor objected to bail, citing the nature, degree and seriousness of the allegations.

The alleged victim, who had been in a relationship with the accused for three months, presented at Ballymun Garda Station and made a full statement describing a "vicious" assault by him, she said.

It was alleged he hit her to the side, punched and slapped her several times and threw her against a wall.

The woman was in the apartment for several hours and tried to leave but the accused prevented her from doing so, it was alleged.

Afterwards, the woman attended Beaumont Hospital’s emergency department, where she was treated for fractured ribs and soft tissue damage. Her face, arms and shoulder were injured and she suffered a superficial cut to the scalp.

Photographs of her injuries were presented to the court.

The accused was arrested the next day and made admissions, Gda Treanor said. She told the court that Mr Dillon had boxed at amateur level for Ireland a number of years ago.

The maximum sentence for assault causing harm on conviction on indictment was five years, the garda said, adding that further charges may be proffered.

It was alleged the defendant had said he "would rather do time for murder than see her with anyone else".

Applying for bail, defence solicitor Daniel Hanahoe questioned the garda on the "admissions" she said Mr Dillon had made in interview.

Mr Hanahoe said the accused had said the alleged victim was attempting to attack him and "ran at him and he pushed her into a wall."

The court heard in interview, the pictures of the woman’s injuries were shown to the accused. He had told garda he “did throw one or two with my fist,” and "pushed her against the wall".

The alleged victim disputed the accused’s version and the garda said "this woman was severely assaulted and she was not let leave the apartment".

Mr Dillon was prepared to abide by bail conditions and the alleged victim lived in Finglas so they were "not likely to run into each other", Mr Hanahoe said.

Judge Simms said while it was very serious to take away somebody’s liberty, there was evidence that the accused had made further threats of violence against the alleged victim.

He remanded the defendant in custody to appear in Cloverhill District Court on a date next week. Mr Dillon has not yet indicated a plea to the charge.

Online Editors