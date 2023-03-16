| 14.5°C Dublin

Boxer awarded €22,500 after thigh sliced open by broken glass jar in cycling accident

Ray Managh

A judge has approved a €22,500 settlement offer to Dublin teenage boxing champion Lee McEvoy whose thigh was gashed in a cycling accident.

Lee, who won a European youth championships bronze medal in Spain last year, suffered a deep laceration to his leg when he was only seven years old, Judge James McCourt heard in the Circuit Civil Court.

