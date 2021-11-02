Bouncer who put his daughter in choke hold, threw her to the floor and stood on her face is jailed for two months

A SECURITY man who put his own daughter in choke-hold, threw her to the floor and stood on her face during a row has been jailed for two months.

Father-of-three John Finn (45) injured his eldest daughter (23) when she came to protect her younger sister (19) who he had just assaulted in an argument at their home, a court heard.

Judge Colm Roberts said Finn, a door supervisor, was well-trained in dealing with situations in a non-violent manner but “unfortunately forgot his training in a situation of high emotion.”

The judge said it was a “family tragedy” but Finn had to spend “some time in prison.” He was given a six-month sentence with four months suspended on condition he attends anger management.

Finn, of Rockfield Drive, Clondalkin, admitted assaulting his daughter, causing her harm, as well as assault on his younger daughter.

He was given a concurrent one-month suspended sentence for the lesser assault.

Sergeant Walter Sweeney said the eldest daughter complained Finn assaulted her at Kilcronan Close in Clondalkin on April 17, 2020.

He had been in a verbal dispute with her sister after which Finn punched her sister in the back, she said.

The eldest daughter intervened, Finn put her in a choke hold, threw her to the floor, stood on her face and kicked her on the thigh.

She was bleeding from her nose and mouth and had swelling around her face and bruising to her thigh.

Finn would say he did not punch the younger daughter, but pushed her, his barrister said.

His eldest daughter went to protect her, it escalated and the accused “retaliated.”

They were all in the house together due to lockdown and tensions were fraught, he said.

“They are his daughters, they are women, he is their father, he is a trained security man and he looks as if he is a fit gentleman, stronger than his daughters, I would say,” Judge Roberts said.

The eldest daughter said in a victim impact statement she wanted justice.

“The assault that was perpetrated on his eldest daughter has to be marked with a custodial sentence,” the judge said.

Finn told the judge as he passed sentence that the case was “not as clear cut” as what was before the court.