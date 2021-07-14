Bóthar to make claim against estate of late founder Peter Ireton over stolen money

Bóthar is to pursue a claim against the estate of its late founder Peter Ireton aimed at recovering some of the €1.1m said to have been stolen from the international aid charity.

An application to join the personal representative of the estate in proceedings will be made in October, the High Court heard today.

The move follows claims by the charity’s former chief executive, David Moloney (56), that he and Mr Ireton used elaborate schemes to steal donor funds over a period of two decades.

According to Mr Moloney, this involved concocting fake projects in Africa and Eastern Europe, inventing payments to be made as part of these projects and then keeping the money.

Among the frauds outlined by Mr Moloney were fake projects supposedly run by nuns in Tanzania and Zambia. He claims both men shared around €505,000 in cash which was purported to have been given to these causes.

Mr Ireton (68) was found dead at his home in Limerick in tragic circumstances on April 19. Days before his death he told the Irish Independent he denied any impropriety.

Bóthar issued proceedings against Mr Moloney and got a freezing order over his assets earlier that month.

A motion from Bóthar now seeks to join Mr Ireton’s brother Vincent as a co-defendant as the personal representative of the estate.

There is no suggestion of wrongdoing by Vincent Ireton. The charity is seeking to join him as under the Succession Act all the deceased’s property now vests in him as executor.

Counsel for Bóthar Frank Crean said the charity had considered making an application under Section 27(4) of the Act.

This allows the High Court, by reason of special circumstances, to order administration be granted to such person as it thinks fit.

However, he said Bóthar was conscious of the sensitivities of the case and in circumstances where the executor had declared his intention to prove the will, it was happy to accept that assurance.

Mr Justice Senan Allen adjourned the matter to October 18 “in the expectation that by that stage there will have been a grant of representation”.

This is the legal document issued by the High Court Probate Office which allows the personal representative to collect all assets of the deceased and administer the estate.

Earlier, the court heard that family law proceedings involving Mr Moloney and his wife Olive were progressing and would be heard in November.

Mr Moloney has pledged to make restitution to Bóthar from his assets, which include a family home in Newport, Co Tipperary, an investment property and pensions.

However, Mrs Moloney has claimed an interest in some assets and is seeking property adjustment orders so proper provision can be made for her and the couple’s dependent children.

Her counsel Maria Lane told Mr Justice Allen that that if orders are made by another court directing proper provision, whether there were assets “to further those orders” would be a question for his court to deal with.

Ms Lane also said Mrs Moloney’s solicitors were involved in “ongoing negotiations” with Bóthar.

Mr Ireton co-founded the charity in 1991 to exported livestock to families in developing nations. He was its first chief executive. He held the role until his retirement in 2011, when he was succeeded by Mr Moloney.

Shortly before Mr Ireton’s death, Bóthar chairman Harry Lawlor said in an affidavit the charity was investigating “substantial payments” allegedly received by Mr Ireton in the four years after he stepped down as chief executive.

Mr Ireton told the Irish Independent at the time he was “amazed” by the allegation.

“This was all news to me. I didn’t know anything about it,” he said.

Mr Moloney, having initially denied wrongdoing, later admitted misappropriating funds and claimed Mr Ireton was involved as well.

He alleged Mr Ireton originally received the majority of the proceeds from fake project frauds, but they later split the cash evenly.

He claimed he used to put Mr Ireton’s “share” of the cash in a safe at the co-founder’s house.

He admitted preparing false documentation, which Mr Ireton would “proofread”, to make the projects appear legitimate.

The money for the fake projects would then be withdrawn from Bóthar’s bank accounts using cheques made out to cash.

According to Mr Moloney, Mr Ireton left him a share in two plots of land in Kampala, Uganda, in his will.

A Garda investigation is ongoing.