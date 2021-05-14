Bóthar scandal: Sum misappropriated from charity rises to €1.1m

The sum misappropriated from international aid charity Bóthar has risen to €1.1m, the High Court has heard.

The revised figure came after further admissions were made by the charity’s former chief executive David Moloney.

The court also heard that various devices Bóthar was seeking access to had already been seized by gardaí.

Mr Justice Senan Allen was hearing an application to vary a freezing order on Mr Moloney’s assets so he and his wife, Olive Moloney, can pay household bills.

Last month the court heard almost €770,000 had been misappropriated by Mr Moloney, who was chief executive of the Limerick-headquartered charity for seven years.

Frank Beatty SC, for Bóthar, said this figure had since been revised upwards to €1,100,742.

Mr Moloney’s counsel Marguerite Bolger said her client was consenting to the extension of the freezing order “in circumstances where he doesn’t acknowledge liability for the full amount because there are other parties involved.”

The court has previously heard claims charity funds also went to Bóthar co-founders Billy Kelly and the late Peter Ireton.

Ms Bolger told Mr Justice Allen that while she and solicitors Holmes O’Malley Sexton were representing Mr Moloney at the hearing, they would be applying to come off record in the case.