Both sides in Nicky Kehoe defamation case against RTE must pay their own legal costs, High Court rules
The High Court has made no order as to the legal costs in former IRA gunman Nicky Kehoe's defamation case against RTE in which he was awarded €3,500.
This means both sides pay their own costs.
Last month, Mr Kehoe, who now works as a Sinn Fein political activist, was awarded €3,500 against RTE over a "Saturday with Clare Byrne" radio broadcast in October 2015 following a hearing lasting seven days.
A High Court jury made an overall award of €10,000 for the defamatory comment made by former TD Joe Costello on the show in which he (Costello) said Mr Kehoe was a former IRA chief of staff directing SF members of Dublin City Council how to vote.
The jury found the national broadcaster was 35 per cent liable for the defamation while Mr Costello was 65 per cent at fault. However, as Mr Kehoe did not sue Mr Costello, there was no judgment against him.
The jury found the broadcast was defamatory because it meant he was not a fit person to be involved in the democratic process.
The case was adjourned to deal with costs.
On Monday, Mr Justice Bernard Barton was told the parties were seeking no order as to costs.
Online Editors