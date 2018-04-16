Both sides in Nicky Kehoe defamation case against RTE must pay their own legal costs, High Court rules

Independent.ie

The High Court has made no order as to the legal costs in former IRA gunman Nicky Kehoe's defamation case against RTE in which he was awarded €3,500.

https://www.independent.ie/irish-news/courts/both-sides-in-nicky-kehoe-defamation-case-against-rte-must-pay-their-own-legal-costs-high-court-rules-36812333.html

https://www.independent.ie/incoming/article36612070.ece/e0dee/AUTOCROP/h342/Nicky%20Kehoe6.jpg