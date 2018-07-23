Book of evidence almost completed for boy (13) accused of Ana Kriegel murder

THE book of evidence is almost complete in the case of the first 13-year-old boy charged with the murder of Kildare schoolgirl Ana Kriegel, a court has heard.

The boy, who cannot be named because he is a minor, was charged with the murder of 14-year-old Anastasia Kriegel at Glenwood House, Laraghcon, Clonee Road, Lucan on May 14, contrary to common law. Her body was found at the disused farmhouse three days later.

The teen faced his fourth hearing at the Dublin Children’s Court today having been charged and remanded in custody on May 25 last.

At his previous hearing in the Children’s Court, Judge John O’Connor had been told the prosecution had made significant progress in the case.

When the case resumed today, Judge O’Connor noted there had been a psychiatric assessment and he asked, “Where are we now?”.

A State solicitor told Judge O’Connor the Director of Public Prosecutions’ (DPP) direction under Section 52.4 of the 2001 Children Act, would be ready next week.

The Children Act is the legal framework of the juvenile justice system.

The judge quoted this part of the legislation which states: “Where a child under 14 years of age is charged with an offence, no further proceedings in the matter (other than any remand in custody or on bail) shall be taken except by or with the consent of the Director of Public Prosecutions.”

The book of evidence was being drafted and would probably be ready in three or four weeks, the court was told.

The boy, dressed in jeans, trainers and a jumper, remained silent during the hearing. He was accompanied to court by his parents and his grandfather as well as his solicitor Aisling Mulligan.

The prosecution said it was expected the DPP’s full directions would be ready next week and there would be movement, “reasonably expeditiously” toward the completion of the book of evidence.

Judge O’Connor noted the defence consented to the case being adjourned until next Monday. The boy, who did not address the court, was further remanded in custody.

His family members hugged him before he was escorted from the courtroom.

He had been refused bail in the High Court on June 29 last.

Anastasia, known as Ana, who was adopted from Russia at the age of two, left her home in Leixlip, at about 5pm on May 14 however, she did not return.

Her parents were unable to contact her phone and alerted gardai. Her body was found at a disused farmhouse three days later.

At the boy's first hearing on May 25, Garda Inspector Mark O’Neill told the court: “In reply to that charge after caution, he had nothing to say.”

On July 12 last, a second 13-year-old boy, was charged with the girl’s murder and he was also remanded in custody to the Oberstown youth detention centre. He will face his next appearance at the Children's Court on July 31, 2018.

At his first hearing, Det Sergeant Damien Gannon said the second boy, “made no reply to the charge after caution”.

The court has issued a warning to social media users that if the boys’ name, school or address or a picture of him were reproduced on social media it will result in a prosecution.

There has been no indication yet as to how either boy intends to plead.

Online Editors