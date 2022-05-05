Bláthnaid Ní Chofaigh to tell WRC hearing she was sexually harassed at work in RTÉ

TV presenter Bláthnaid Ní Chofaigh has taken an employment case against RTÉ which relates to alleged sexual harassment said to have occurred three years ago.

The popular Nationwide host (51) has previously spoken about being sexually harassed in the workplace when she landed her first job in RTÉ over 30 years ago.

However, her complaint to the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC), details of which emerged yesterday, involves fresh allegations not previously aired in public.

The Irish Independent has learned the case is distinct from a previous complaint, which related to an incident when she was just 18.

The more recent allegations and RTÉ’s response to them are now set to be the subject of a three-day WRC hearing next month. Ms Ní Chofaigh has separately issued High Court personal injury proceedings against the national broadcaster.

While RTÉ insiders knew the WRC case was approaching, the public nature of it still came as “a shock” to many of Ms Ní Chofaigh’s colleagues.

At a preliminary hearing at Lansdowne House in Dublin, it emerged the presenter would be giving evidence.

However, the alleged perpetrators will remain anonymous by order of the WRC.

Her complaint is being dealt with under the Employment Equality Act and involves allegations of discrimination by way of harassment in July 2019 and subsequent victimisation.

Ms Ní Chofaigh issued High Court proceedings in April 2020 and filed her WRC claim a few weeks later. It is not unusual for complaints relating to the same issues to run in parallel in both forums.

But while the WRC case is now proceeding, it is not yet clear when the related civil action might go to trial.

It will be the end of next month before the WRC hearing gets under way. However, it is already clear that RTÉ will be contesting the case.

“We absolutely deny all allegations against RTÉ,” its counsel Mairéad McKenna BL said yesterday.

The alleged harassment predates Ms Ní Chofaigh’s time at Nationwide, which she joined in October 2019.

The mother of four has been tight-lipped about the nature of her case, previously telling the Irish Independent she couldn’t comment.

However, she has spoken about the earlier harassment incident. In an interview with Newstalk in 2008 she revealed the devastating effect it had on her life. “Sexual harassment then, nobody understood it,” she said. “I understood it as a feeling, what it made you feel, but I didn’t have the words to articulate it. I didn’t even understand that’s what you called it, but somebody trying to undermine you by making you feel dirty and making sexual innuendo.

“That’s the only definition I have of it because I’ve been there. I found myself in quite a serious situation with an internal inquiry instigated by myself because of the stuff I had gone through with a male colleague.

“At 18, to find yourself going, ‘Oh my God, oh my God, what has happened?’ and this thing, the inquiry, is running in front of me like a machine and I have no control over it. To find yourself in front of suits being asked questions and not knowing how you are feeling.”

Ms Ní Chofaigh described herself as very innocent when she started at RTÉ and believes people took advantage of her.

The perpetrator in that incident is dead and RTÉ has never revealed the outcome of its inquiry.

RTÉ said yesterday it had no comment to make on the current case.

Ms Ní Chofaigh did not attend the brief hearing yesterday but was represented by barrister Claire Bruton BL, instructed by Aileen Fleming of Daniel Spring & Company Solicitors. Ms Bruton said she had “no difficulty” with an instruction to the media not to name the alleged perpetrators but added: “My client is very keen for the matter to proceed in public.”

She referred to an internal investigation report in which three individuals were named, one of them a “public figure”.

The adjudicator, Mr O’Neill, said an aspect of the claim concerning alleged comments made following a photo shoot would have to be heard in private session.

Ms Bruton said her client had been victimised and “sidelined in the office” after raising the issue.

As well as hearing evidence from Ms Ní Chofaigh, two or three other witnesses are also expected to be called.

Ms Ní Chofaigh has been a familiar face to television viewers for decades.

She co-presented The Afternoon Show between 2003 and 2009, was a judge in The All Ireland Talent Show, and took part in reality show Celebrity Bainisteoir. She has also been an actor, featuring in Irish language comedy Crisis Eile.