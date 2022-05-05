| 8°C Dublin

Bláthnaid Ní Chofaigh to tell WRC hearing she was sexually harassed at work in RTÉ

An incident in 2019 and ‘public figure’ form part of allegations

Bláthnaid Ní Chofaigh. Photo: Gerry Mooney Expand

Bláthnaid Ní Chofaigh. Photo: Gerry Mooney

Shane Phelan and Stephen Bourke

TV presenter Bláthnaid Ní Chofaigh has taken an employment case against RTÉ which relates to alleged sexual harassment said to have occurred three years ago.

The popular Nationwide host (51) has previously spoken about being sexually harassed in the workplace when she landed her first job in RTÉ over 30 years ago.

