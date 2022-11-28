| 6.6°C Dublin

Close

Blackrock residents take second challenge to apartment scheme over role of ex-Bord Pleanála deputy chief Paul Hyde

Part of the development planned for the grounds of St Teresa's House in Blackrock, Co Dublin . Expand
Part of the development planned for the grounds of St Teresa's House in Blackrock, Co Dublin Expand

Close

Part of the development planned for the grounds of St Teresa's House in Blackrock, Co Dublin .

Part of the development planned for the grounds of St Teresa's House in Blackrock, Co Dublin .

Part of the development planned for the grounds of St Teresa's House in Blackrock, Co Dublin

Part of the development planned for the grounds of St Teresa's House in Blackrock, Co Dublin

/

Part of the development planned for the grounds of St Teresa's House in Blackrock, Co Dublin .

Tim Healy

Residents of Blackrock in south Dublin have initiated their second High Court challenge to planning permission for hundreds of apartments in Temple Hill granted to the co-owners of the Press Up Hospitality Group.

An Bord Pleanála conceded last month in the residents’ judicial review over an April 2022 approval for 493 apartments in a €182m development at the site of St Teresa’s House.

Most Watched

Privacy