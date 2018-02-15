A consultant obstetrician said a labour-inducing drug should not have been used in the tragic case of baby Mark Molloy, as it risked affecting a foetus's oxygen levels.

Birth drug 'should not have been used' in baby Mark's case

The consultant went to the Midlands Regional Hospital, Portlaoise, after a phone call from a registrar of obstetrics, on January 24, 2012, as childbirth was not progressing.

When the consultant went into the labour room at 8.39am, they found Roisin Molloy, from Killeigh, Co Offaly, at a late stage of labour. A Caesarean section was later carried out, but baby Mark died 22 minutes after birth.

The consultant - who cannot be identified - said they felt the registrar of obstetrics known as Dr A should have been concerned by "pathological" results of a CTG monitor. The consultant said that due to a changing heart rate, a labour-inducing drug, Syntocinon, should not have been administered.

Dr A is facing allegations of professional misconduct and/or poor professional performance at a Medical Council fitness-to-practise hearing. The consultant yesterday added they should have been "called straight away" to deliver the baby: "Late decelerations [in heart rate] are of concern. They show the baby may be ... having some issues with oxygenation and Syntocinon has the potential to make that worse."

Dr A started his shift at 7.55am and, shortly after, he instructed a nurse to administer the drug. But he didn't immediately call the consultant, who stated: "I should've been called from 6.33am." However, this was well before Dr A's shift started. "I should've been called sometime after 6.33am and as soon as possible after," the consultant added.

The consultant said they later realised Dr A instructed administration of Syntocinon a number of times at late stage labour. This was halted.

"The baby was delivered. The baby was what we describe as flat, pale, there weren't any signs of movement," they said.

There have been concerns about foetal monitors used in some Irish hospitals and the inquiry raised this. But the consultant said an "alert" would have gone to the hospital regarding the 2009 warning and this should not have affected the outcome.

Dr A, who is defending himself, denies the charges. The hearing continues.

