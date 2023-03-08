Bingo organiser accused of breaching Covid regulations during pandemic

A bingo organiser has been accused of breaking gambling laws and breaching Covid regulations during the pandemic.

John Kelly, of Sallins Pier, Sallins, Co Kildare, appeared before Judge Marie Quirke at Dublin District Court today in a case brought under Section 15 of the Gambling and Lotteries Act 1956.

Garda Sergeant Eimear Lamont told Judge Quirke that before the court were 10 summons, of which two were under the Covid regulations.

Mr Kelly told Judge Quirke he needed a solicitor and applied for legal aid.

Judge Quirke informed him that he was accused of breaking the Covid laws and lotteries legislation which allegedly occurred at Jack Potts Bingo in Tallaght.

She granted legal aid after noting he was no longer employed and was getting Jobseekers Allowance.

He said he learned about the case when the sergeant delivered summonses and he thought the firm that formerly employed him should have been before the court. Judge Quirke noted a solicitor was present, keeping a “watching brief” on behalf of the firm.

The case was adjourned for three weeks, and it will then be listed for mention after the court heard the sergeant would provide disclosure of prosecution evidence to the defence.

Judge Quirke said she could then set a later hearing date if required.