Bingo organiser accused of breaching Covid regulations during pandemic

John Kelly, Sallins Pier, Sallins Co Kildare. Photo: IrishPhotoDesk Expand

John Kelly, Sallins Pier, Sallins Co Kildare. Photo: IrishPhotoDesk

Tom Tuite

A bingo organiser has been accused of breaking gambling laws and breaching Covid regulations during the pandemic.

John Kelly, of Sallins Pier, Sallins, Co Kildare, appeared before Judge Marie Quirke at Dublin District Court today in a case brought under Section 15 of the Gambling and Lotteries Act 1956.

