Bin firm Greyhound claims Dublin City Council accepted ‘abnormally low’ tender from rival firm Panda

Tim Healy

Waste collection firm Greyhound claims Dublin City Council accepted an "abnormally low" €6.4m tender for the bin service to its senior citizen flat complexes, Traveller accommodation and certain other designated council residential properties.

Greyhound Household Unlimited Company, which currently provides the service, has brought a legal challenge to the awarding of the contract to rival firm Starrus Eco Holdings Ltd, trading as Panda.

