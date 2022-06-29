Bin company apologises to family of grandmother who died after being knocked down by refuse lorry

An apology has been read out in the High Court to the family of a woman who was knocked down by a refuse truck and later died of her injuries.

Ann Marie Beahan was walking home from her local shops when the accident happened in Inchicore, Dublin, four years ago.

She died in hospital the next day on what should have been her 65th birthday.

Green Circular Economy Unlimited Company, formerly Greyhound Recycling and Recovery Unlimited, unreservedly apologised to the Beahan family.

In the apology, signed by company chief executive Neill Ryan, the firm also expressed its “profound regret for the circumstances which led to the sad death of their beloved wife, mother and grandmother”.

The apology was read to the court as Mrs Beahan’s husband, Derek, settled an action over her death.

Liability was admitted in the case. The terms of the settlement are confidential.

Jeremy Maher SC with Michael Binchy BL, for the family, said the apology has been the most important aspect of the case for the family.

He said Mrs Beahan, a mother and grandmother, was walking along her normal route on Bulfin Road, when the accident happened on October 2, 2018.

“The apology for the Beahan family counts for more than anything else in the case,” counsel said.

“The family is united in grief. They came to court to secure an admission of liability and an apology,” he said.

Mr Beahan had sued Greyhound, with offices at Blackhall Place, Dublin, as a result of the accident.

It was claimed the bin lorry struck her, causing significant injury resulting in her death.

It was claimed there was a failure to keep an adequate lookout for pedestrians and a failure to see Mrs Beahan walking along the road prior to the collision.

It was also claimed there was a failure to pay adequate attention to Mrs Beahan in the near side. There was also an alleged failure to take any such action as was necessary to avoid striking Mrs Beahan.

Noting the settlement and the division of the statutory mental distress payment of €35,000, Mr Justice Paul Coffey extended his deep sympathy to Mr Beahan and family on what he described as a very sad and tragic case.

The judge said the case was even more poignant as Mrs Beahan had died on what should have been her birthday.