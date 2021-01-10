| 2.2°C Dublin

Bill for Witness Protection Programme drops to €200k

ACQUITTED: The trial of John Gilligan heard testimony from two State witnesses, Charles Bowden and Russell Warren. Photo: Collins Courts Expand

ACQUITTED: The trial of John Gilligan heard testimony from two State witnesses, Charles Bowden and Russell Warren. Photo: Collins Courts

Ali Bracken

The State spent just €200,000 on its highly secretive Witness Protection Programme (WPP) in 2019, despite being allocated a budget of €1.2m - according to data released to the Sunday Independent.

In 2018 €653,000 was spent on the programme, compared with €800,000 in 2017, while in 2016 more money was spent on the programme than in any other year since 2006, when €1.32m was used.

The WPP is for those whose lives are left in danger after giving evidence in court against dangerous criminals.

