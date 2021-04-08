Biker hit speeds of 210kph during chase involving garda patrol car

A speeding motorcyclist reached speeds of 210kph in a high-speed chase involving a garda patrol car on a motorway last year.

At Ennis District Court today, Judge Patrick Durcan imposed a suspended eight-month prison term on Brendan Nagle (36) and banned him from driving for two years after he convicted him of two dangerous driving offences on the date.

Judge Durcan also imposed a fine of €1,500 on Mr Nagle of Clondrinagh, Lissycasey, Co Clare and said that the 210kph speed his Yamaha motorcycle reached on June 14 last on the main Limerick to Galway motorway “frightens me”.

Judge Durcan said: “This is one of the worst cases of dangerous driving I have come across in my time as a judge and the level of speed in this case is totally unacceptable. I have a complete abhorrence of Mr Nagle’s driving on the day.”

Mr Nagle’s irresponsibility had “endangered Garda Michael Daniels when he was forced to pursue Mr Nagle from the slow lane and drive at least 210kph to keep up with Mr Nagle”, the judge said.

During the chase, the court heard, Garda Daniels had reached parallel with Mr Nagle and had motioned to him to slow down and pull over. But Mr Nagle kept driving.

Judge Durcan added that Mr Nagle’s resistance to a direction from Gda Daniels was “a severely aggravating factor” in the case.

Mr Nagle had displayed “arrogance and stupidity and a combination of both”, the judge said.

Sgt Aiden Lonergan stated that Gda Daniels first spotted Mr Nagle doing a speed of 140kph at Drumline, Newmarket on Fergus on the M18 motorway at 1.15pm on June 14 and gave chase with blue lights flashing and sirens sounding.

Mr Nagle reached speeds of 210kph on the motorway before coming off the motorway at Ennis and “did full loops of a roundabout to make good his escape”, Sgt Lonergan stated.

Gardaí had erected a checkpoint at Beechpark, Ennis and Sgt Lonergan said that Mr Nagle somehow got his motorbike through “a four-foot gap” and drove down a link road on the wrong side on the hard shoulder.

Sgt Lonergan stated that it was Gda Daniels’s view that the manoeuvre to get through the four foot gap “was highly dangerous that put Garda Daniels and others in peril”.

Mr Nagle brought his motorcycle to a stop and Sgt Lonergan stated that Mr Nagle told Gda Daniels that he didn’t stop earlier as “he had got a fright”.

In suspending the prison term, Judge Durcan took into account Mr Nagle’s “impeccable character”, no previous convictions and his early plea of guilt to the two dangerous driving offences.

Solicitor for Mr Nagle, Patrick Moylan said that a driving ban could have a major impact on his client’s livelihood as he drives a waste collection truck for a living.

Mr Moylan stated that Mr Nagle has not been in trouble before or since the speeding incident.

Mr Moylan stated that nothing can justify Mr Nagle’s behaviour but he was under stress due to Covid-19 and the breakdown of a relationship with his girlfriend.

Mr Moylan stated that Mr Nagle, who is single, is a hugely valued employee and what happened was a one-off.

On request from Mr Moylan, Judge Durcan deferred the driving ban to October 1 and set recognisance in the event of an appeal.

Online Editors