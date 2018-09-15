Biker banned for hitting 120kph in Dublin city traffic

A BIKER who rode dangerously through city traffic reached speeds of more than 120kph, a court has heard.

A BIKER who rode dangerously through city traffic reached speeds of more than 120kph, a court has heard.

Adrian Alberto Sanchez Dubon (28) was also uninsured, as he said the cover for the motorbike was “too expensive”.

Judge David McHugh fined Dubon €350 and disqualified him from driving for two years.

The defendant, of North Great George’s Street, Dublin 1, pleaded guilty to charges of dangerous driving and driving without insurance or a valid licence.

Blanchardstown District Court was told that the incident took place on the Navan Road last January 25.

Gda Paul Doona said he was stopped at a set of traffic lights at the N3 and Auburn Avenue junction when a motorcycle came up at speed, filtering through the traffic.

Dubon was driving at speeds of 100kph in a 60kph zone, the officer said.

Gda Doona said the biker drove off at high speed through the traffic, reaching speeds of 120kph in an 80kph zone.

SIRENS

The garda said that he activated his blue lights and sirens and followed the motorbike.

Gda Doona said his patrol car was doing speeds of up to 160kph to keep up with Dubon, who pulled over a short distance away.

The defendant was asked for his insurance documents but admitted to gardai he was not insured. He had a Venezuelan driving licence but it was not valid, Gda Doona said.

The court heard that the defendant had never been in trouble before.

Defence lawyer Ciaran MacLoughlin said Dubon had bought the motorbike the week before.

He said Dubon had been insured on a previous bike, but he could not pay the insurance on the new bike because it was too expensive.

Mr MacLoughlin said Dubon was originally from Venezuela, was married and had lived in Ireland for five years.

He also said Dubon was no longer driving, and added that the defendant wished to apologise.

Online Editors