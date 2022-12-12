| -2.6°C Dublin

Biker accused of shooting at man outside shopping centre in €20,000 social media debt row

Officers claimed the shooting incident was a 'failed assassination attempt' which was 'foiled only by the bad aim of the gunman'. Stock image Expand

Eimear Cotter

Two brothers allegedly opened fire on a man outside a shopping centre after a row over social media about a €20,000 debt, a court heard.

Craig O’Halloran (29) was the alleged shooter on a motorbike, while his brother Joshua Dunne (20) was caught on CCTV at the scene and driving in convoy with him.

